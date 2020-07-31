Northland Securities Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $400.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $350.04 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $232.89 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.