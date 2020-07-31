Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $487.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 102,244 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Stahlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,508.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $164,718 over the last ninety days. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

