Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Up 16.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was up 16.6% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $3.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 19,374,260 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 5,720,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NAK. TD Securities raised their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,130,512 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 335,176 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

