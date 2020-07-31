Northcoast Research Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

LECO opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

