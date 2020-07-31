Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Tops $525.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Noir has a total market cap of $343,870.84 and approximately $525.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Noir has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.01928932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00184578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00106101 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,304,016 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

