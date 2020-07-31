Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, 651,445 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 828,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.76. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. Analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

