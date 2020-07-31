Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,210 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $105.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

