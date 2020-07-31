Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,146 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,521,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $180,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

