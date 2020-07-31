Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 154 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,863,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 85.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gartner by 212.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 322,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

