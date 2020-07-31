Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,687,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,907 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth $6,989,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

