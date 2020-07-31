Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ingredion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

