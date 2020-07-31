Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

