Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 237.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $309.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $311.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.18.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

