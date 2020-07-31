Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,965 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

