Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 17,458 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of PLNT opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.