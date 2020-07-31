Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.63. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

