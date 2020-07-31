Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $62.87 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 271,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $385.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

