Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,533 shares of company stock worth $183,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.