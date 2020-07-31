Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in WP Carey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 304,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.40%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

