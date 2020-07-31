Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hess by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

