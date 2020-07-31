Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Republic Services by 14,755.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Republic Services stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

