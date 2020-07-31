Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

