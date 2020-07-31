Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 7,134 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 240,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Nomura increased their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

