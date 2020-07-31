Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,277 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

