Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,245 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $105.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

