Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,489 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $192,645,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $172,952,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

