Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 232,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,623 shares of company stock worth $10,334,298. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.