Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,001,000 after acquiring an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

TIF opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

