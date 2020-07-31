Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,135,000 after purchasing an additional 741,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. PPL’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

