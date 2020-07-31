Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 47,978 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE ELS opened at $67.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

