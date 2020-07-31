Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 721 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $90.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

