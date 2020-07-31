Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

