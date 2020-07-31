Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.0% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $104.57 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

