Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 163,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Williams Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 73.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 952,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 401,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.