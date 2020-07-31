Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 143.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 24.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. Raymond James’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.