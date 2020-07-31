Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after acquiring an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ameren by 8.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 219,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

