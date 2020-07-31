Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in VF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in VF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in VF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.