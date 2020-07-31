Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 92,977 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 290,757 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

