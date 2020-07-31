Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $516.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

