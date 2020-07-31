Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

