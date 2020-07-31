Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,399 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

