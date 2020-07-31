NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to Issue $1.40 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NEE stock opened at $282.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.54. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $285.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

