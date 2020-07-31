NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 5th (NASDAQ:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s (NASDAQ:NREF) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 5th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $95,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $90,071.19. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $78,172.08. Insiders acquired a total of 40,553 shares of company stock worth $543,075 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

