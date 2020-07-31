Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.20.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 target price on Nevada Copper and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

NCU stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.38.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.