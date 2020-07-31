Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.87.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

