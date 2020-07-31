Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,836,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 352,585 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,561,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,079,000 after buying an additional 224,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Radware by 450.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 961,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 75.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,107,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 474,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

