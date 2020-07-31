NCR Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE NCR opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NCR by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NCR by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

