National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $11.40 to $11.30. The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.56. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 222,210 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOV. Barclays lowered National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

