National Bank Financial Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$7.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $914.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.10. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$328.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$327.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

