National Bank Financial Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$65.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$57.76 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$57.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total transaction of C$1,133,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$188,111,249.94. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,085.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

